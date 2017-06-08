Can you help Age UK in South Holland

Age UK Boston and South Holland is looking for people who want to help the elderly by becoming a trustee or charity ambassador.

The position of trustee requires someone with relevant experience at strategic level and the professional knowledge, experience and skills in one of a number of areas.

These include fundraising, business and commercial practice, retail, property and facilities, human resources, governance, health and social care at strategic level and IT in an advisory role.

Charity ambassadors represent Age UK for people, groups and organisations in the community, promoting services, fundraising and making connections locally.

The role is flexible to suit individual requirements and skills, helping at events and exhibitions, as well as taking part in fundraising activities.

If you would like to apply, send your CV and a covering letter to Richard Barclay at ceo@ageukbsh.org.uk or post a letter, marked “Private and Confidential”, to the Chief Executive Officer, Age UK Boston and South Holland, William Garfit House, 116 High Street, Boston, PE21 8TG.