CAMEO role in friendship over tea

West Pinchbeck neighbours and friends have added afternoon tea to their social gatherings at the village hall.

Shirley Smith, Helen Knight and Carol Massam (pictured) launched CAMEO (Come and Meet Each Other) just over a year ago, holding a mix of bi-monthly functions.

Now they have added afternoon tea to reach people who prefer not to venture out at nights.

The friends began by delivering flyers along Six House Bank and soon found around 50 people attending their functions, which have included a fish and chip supper, cheese and wine, and parties for Halloween and New Year’s Eve.

Afternoon tea has taken on a very traditional line with treats like freshly made scones, jam and cream, chocolate cake and carrot cake.

Helen said: “We have bought a lot of olde worlde, pretty China with floral patterns and individual tea pots.”

The next afternoon tea is at 2pm on May 31.