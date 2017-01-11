Calming the mind with meditation

A four week course that teaches meditation and mindfulness will be held later this month at Spalding’s South Holland Centre.

The course teaches meditation practices that help to eliminate negativity, distractions, bad feelings, and heaviness from within our mind.

It is organised by the Drolma Buddhist Centre and the sessions start on Thursday January 26, led by Buddhist nun Gen Nyingpo.

Everyone is welcome and no experience of meditation is necessary.

The price is £15 per person for the full course or £5 per session. Bookings can be made via the South Holland Centre box office. For details visit www.drolmacentre.org.uk.