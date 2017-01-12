Calls for Spalding slaughterhouse to release pigs injured in A16 crash to sanctuary

Animal rights campaigners are calling on a Spalding slaughterhouse to release several pigs thought injured following yesterday (Wednesday) morning’s lorry accident on the A16 at Cowbit.

They say around 20 pigs were killed in the crash while more were euthanised soon after. Protestors claim injured pigs were moved to the Dalehead Foods slaughterhouse in Fulney Lane to be seen by an onsite vet.

They say Dalehead Foods has refused to answer pleas to show mercy to the injured pigs – even if they are deemed unfit to enter the human food chain and killed regardless.

In response, animal rights activists have taken to Facebook and Twitter to urge action, including an emergency vigil outside the Spalding slaughterhouse, a flood of phone calls and emails to Dalehead Foods’ parent company Tulip Ltd and messages to John Hayes MP.

The call to release the pigs to licensed and Defra-approved sanctuaries is being led by grassroots activists from The Save Movement with support from other UK animal rights organisations including Animal Aid and Viva!.

Animal Aid’s Farming and Slaughter campaigns manager Luke Steele said: “Forty sentient pigs have been killed by the roadside and those who survived the crash taken to the slaughterhouse without mercy. We place our full support behind efforts to secure the release of these traumatised animals to a sanctuary, where they can live out their lives.

The lorry on its side on the A16. ANL-171201-072222001

“Animal Aid is calling on caring people everywhere to simply swap bacon and pork for a meat-free alternative. Never before has it been so easy to enjoy a cruelty-free meal,”

Endurance athlete Fiona Oakes is among those to support the action, offering veterinary care and transport for the pigs at her Tower Hill Stables Animal Sanctuary: “Despite offering places at a fully registered, responsible and experienced forever home in a sanctuary environment for at least some of these poor creatures, they were still shown no compassion despite their trauma.

“Surely, respite, rest and recovery would have been the appropriate course of action in accordance with animal welfare requirements and human decency. Proof positive that these cruel industries simply don’t care about anything other than profit.”

Previously...

Forty sentient pigs have been killed by the roadside and those who survived the crash taken to the slaughterhouse without mercy Animal Aid’s Farming and Slaughter campaigns manager Luke Steele

UPDATE: Pigs put down after lorry carrying 180 animals overturns on A16 at Cowbit



VIDEO UPDATE: Pigs put down after lorry carrying 180 animals overturns on A16 at Cowbit

BREAKING: A16 at Cowbit blocked after lorry full of pigs overturns

