Call for volunteers to save Sutton Bridge Youth Club from closing

Sutton Bridge Youth Club is threatened with closure unless adult volunteers step forward to help supervise activities.

Parish council chairman John Grimwood told Tuesday’s meeting: “With great sadness I have to report again we are struggling with the youth club for leaders.”

Coun Grimwood has himself been a regular volunteer at the club but now finds it hard to attend due to other commitments.

He said the club is grateful to one lady, who is there every Thursday, but she needs support from other volunteers.

“It’s becoming a problem now to get people to help at the youth club and, if it doesn’t improve, it would appear that the youth club might close.”

Coun Grimwood told the Free Press that the number of youngsters attending meetings has ranged from 10 to 28.

The village once had a thriving youth club at the Methodist Church, which was then taken on by the county council, but that closed down and the village was left without a club for around 18 months before a home was found at the Curlew Centre, the community centre building that opened on Bridge Road in December 2011.

Coun Grimwood said a youth activities bus visited the village for around six weeks and that seemed to rekindle interest in the club.

Over the last few years, there have been several appeals for volunteer leaders and the club has managed to continue.

Coun Grimwood said: “It will be a shame if it has to go.”

He said the youth club is grateful to use the Curlew Centre but some youngsters are a little put off because equipment has to be unpacked at the start and stored away again because the centre has many other users, and feels they would like a place to “make their own”.

• Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer helper can call Coun Grimwood on 07742 055026.

