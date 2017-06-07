Call for adult volunteers to save Donington Youth Club

Donington parish councillors are calling for adult volunteers to step forward to run the village youth club, which is in danger of closing.

Parish and district councillor Jane King, a member of the youth club committee, told the Spalding Guardian: “We have been having trouble getting volunteers for quite some time now and the youth club has not been open since the beginning of the year.”

She said the committee would ideally like a number of volunteers to step forward and then a rota can be drawn-up so the responsibility of running it does not fall on the same people week after week.

The club has traditionally met during term time in a building next to the Thomas Cowley High School.

Coun David Hawkins told the parish council the committee is trying to find out if Donington wants to keep its youth club.

He said: “There’s a good youth club in Swineshead and if people really want it they can go there.”

• Volunteers can call Coun King on 01775 820536