Cake and coffee raise cash for fantastic cause

Thousands of pounds was raised by schools and community groups across South Holland where a collection of coffee mornings were staged for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The charity’s annual World’s Biggest Coffee Morning event saw volunteers, pupils, students and staff go to special lengths to support a valuable cause.

The event at the Peele Community College in Long Sutton

A coffee morning at Peele Community College, Long Sutton on Friday, proved so successful that the sale of cakes went on into Monday as well.

Head teacher Jane Moody said: “Our morning was a huge success and I would like to thank everyone who contributed cakes, as well as the dozens of people who came to join us for the actual event.”

School administrator Maxine Wilson revealed that a number of businesses and parents supported the event, including the Anchor at Sutton Bridge which donated a cheesecake “that went within about seven minutes”.

Mrs Wilson said: “It was brilliant and a nice thing for them to do.”

Spalding Library had a “Guess the Height of the Cake” competition as part of its coffee morning, while raffle prizes were won by some of the 200 guests at Johnston Community Hospital, Pinchbeck.

Meanwhile, another school to support the cancer charity was Gosberton Academy where “The Great Gosberton Bake-off” saw children bake cakes and dress up in gold clothes for the day, raising about £70 for the Children’s Cancer Trust.

Monkshouse Primary School are also celebrating after raising more than £600 for Macmillan, going past the £2,000 mark for the overall total donated over the past three years. Teaching assistant Carole Baker said: “It’s overwhelming to think how much we have raised over the past three years.”

An event at Broadgate Homes’ St John’s Circus development in Spalding included a raffle and raised a total of £427.10.Other coffee mornings were held at village halls in Moulton Seas End and West Pinchbeck, St Thomas’s Road Methodist Church in Spalding, and charity supporter Lorna Webb’s home in Pinchbeck. Finally, the Spalding Guardian welcomed readers to our second annual Macmillan coffee morning in our reception and £280 was raised. from the three-hour event.

• Pictures from all these events in Thursday’s Spalding Guardian.