Cadet passes out from tough leaders course

Cadet Sergeant William Chew (18), of the 1406 (Spalding) Squadron Air Cadets. has successfully completed the Junior Leaders Course.

The course is famous for being one of the hardest for the cadet world to get on to and pass. Its selection weekend in this case was at the start of September 2016 and then consisted of eight training weekends, one a month at various bases and training areas around the country every month until the end of March 2017.

The training course all accumulates into a single test week where the prospective Junior Leaders spend seven days in the field, being testing for leadership and field-craft skill with various patrols and tasks every day.

The course selection found 127 cadets being accepted out of hundreds of applicants onto a selection weekend to compete for 80 places on the course. Out of the 80 who started the course there was only 52 who made it to graduation dinner.

By using field-craft the course really test the young persons leadership skills like nothing else the Corps has to offer.

Alongside the course the cadets complete an Institute of Leadership and Management (ILM) Level 3 qualification which is highly respected.

The end of the course was very special for each successful cadet as they put on dress number 1’s (the best uniform) along with their newly awarded maroon shoulder lanyard and were treated to a graduation dinner in RAF Honnington’s Officers Mess with the Air Commandant Dawn McCafferty.

Cadet Sergeant William Chew said: “This opportunity was truly amazing and was well deserved after eight months of commitment to the course. The past eight months have changed me as a person and I have seen a huge improvement in my leadership and even life skills. I would highly recommend this course and hope that people get as much out of it as I did.”