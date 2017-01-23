Butchers help Lung Foundation

Proceeds from the area’s annual butchers’ ball have been donated to the British Lung Foundation.

The annual Spalding and East Elloe Master Butchers Association ball was attended by over 160 revellers and raised £1,500 for the charity.

The cheque was handed over to charity campaigner Ron Flewett at the White Horse pub in Spalding on Monday evening.

The ball was supported by many local businesses who generously gave raffle prizes.

Supporters included Hills, Bookmark, Revills, Turner, Veena Cornish, Padma Yoga and many more.

Syamores BMW gave all the guests BMW and Mini key rings as table gifts and entertainment was by local band Sarah O’Brien and her Boys.

Butchers’ Association president Mary Adams said: “As an association made up of local retail traders, it is really important to use the event to support and involve other local businesses and groups.

“The event is also unique as we have maintained the tradition of the butchers carving the ribs of beef in front of the guests. They do an excellent job each year despite the event getting bigger, making it a bigger task each time.”

Campaigner Ron, from Weston Hills, is a tireless campaigner for the British Lung Foundation.

The dad-of-two suffers from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), an incurable lung disease which affects breathing.

In 2015 he completed a ‘Triath-A-Ron, which involved a 13.1 mile walk, 2.1km swim and 50 mile bike ride.

Ron, who was diagnosed in 2014, has been active locally, in Westminster and the EU parliament, with the aim of raising awareness and improving services for this little-known yet devastating disease.