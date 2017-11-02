Butchers’ Ball raises plenty of cash for Lung Foundation

The Spalding and East Elloe Butchers Association held their annual ball in support of a lung charity.

Up to 150 people attended the ball, which raised money for the British Lung Foundation, with the event taking place at the South Holland Centre, in Spalding.

Guests ejoying the ball. Photo: SG211017-211TW

Association president Andrew Parsons said: “The last president decided on the British Lung Foundation several years ago and since then they have supported us so much, selling tickets. Some of them were there on the night.”

“We decided to keep supporting them and we have raised between £1,500 and £1,700 for the charity from the night.” Andrew added.

This year the guests were treated to live music from Cambridge band Rendition.

“Everyone enjoyed the performance from Rendition, who we’ve had before,” said Andrew

Guests enjoying the entertainment from their table. Photo: SG211017-206TW

As well as the live music, the butchers carved joints of beef for the guests.

Next year will mark the 100th anniversary of the association, and president Andrew, of Bennets Butchers in Spalding, said more events are planned.

He said: “Next year is quite a big year, so we hope to have a few more events to mark the centenary of the association, and the ball will hopefully be bigger than ever.”