Businesses in Quadring, Spalding and Whaplode St Catherine awarded top food hygiene ratings

Staff at a village hall, a care home and a takeaway are celebrating after being awarded top-ranked Food Hygiene Ratings.

Throughout 2017 several businesses have seen their ratings increase or remain at the highest standard of five (very good) after working with officers from South Holland District Council’s Food Health and Safety team to help make improvements.

Whaplode St Catherine Village Hall: John Phoenix, Angela Markham (lady in yellow), Carolyn Alcock (back right) and Phyllis Phoenix (front right)

Among the recent success stories are the village hall in Whaplode St Catherine, Stonehaven Residential Care Home in Quadring and The Wingmen takeaway in Spalding.

Coun Anthony Casson, South Holland District Council’s portfolio holder for public protection, said: “These three examples show that our officers are working hard with different types of business to help make improvements and drive up standards.

“People may assume that only restaurants and takeaways have Food Hygiene Ratings but that isn’t the case. Pubs, cafes, shops and supermarkets have them – essentially any organisation which is involved in food preparation should use the system.

“We’re always keen to raise awareness about the ratings and encourage people to look out for them, whether they are choosing a restaurant, off to the shops or looking to work with a business which is involved in food production.

The Wingmen: Adam Hoe - owner

“We currently have outstanding Food Hygiene Ratings across the district but as I always say we will never get complacent because the protection of the public is our utmost priority.”

Food Hygiene Ratings are operated on a zero (urgent improvement needed) to five (very good) scale. At present, 98.2 per cent of businesses in the district have a five, four or three score and there are currently no businesses with a zero rating.

Food ratings are determined by the council’s food safety officers and show how well a business is doing overall, but also take account of the level of risk to people’s health.

To check the Food Hygiene Rating of a business, look for the green and black sticker, usually displayed in a window. If you can’t see one, just ask.

South Holland District Council also regularly promotes the latest five-rated businesses on its Facebook and Twitter accounts.

For more information about Food Hygiene Ratings visit www.food.gov.uk/ratings

Previously...

More businesses get top food hygiene rating





South Holland food hygiene ratings at an all-time high

