These aren’t just flowers, they’re M&S flowers . . .

Butters Group, a Spalding-based grower of indoor and outdoor plants, has been busy getting ready for this year’s Chelsea Flower Show.

Butters has been a supplier of both indoor and outdoor plants and flowers to M&S for more than 20 years and has supported the retailer at the prestigious Chelsea show since the first M&S exhibit in 2012.

Malcolm Catlin, technical manager for Butters, has been busy trying to source the perfect flowers, plants and herbs.

His research has taken him all over Europe, meaning the exhibit includes flora from Denmark, Holland, Sicily and Italy, as well as the nursery in Spalding.

Simon Richards, who created the concept for this year’s exhibit said “This summer we’re championing the stunning flower varieties of the Mediterranean and are so pleased that we can feature blooms and plants from UK suppliers such as Butters.”

Mr Catlin added: “We’ve really enjoyed working with the M&S team on Spirit of Summer: A Mediterranean Journey.

“The project has embodied so many varieties of plants, flowers and herbs, from bright and colourful florals to strong, structural native plants that define the garden.”

People who visit the M&S garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, which runs from May 23-27, have been promised to be taken on ‘a vibrant, floral journey through an authentic Mediterranean courtyard’.