THE MOULTONS PARISH COUNCIL: Safety fears as work starts on new homes in Moulton

The safety of children going from a Moulton school has been questioned ahead of work on a new housing development nearby.

If plant and machinery is brought to the site, the kids would be in quite a dangerous position as they would be dropped off in a place where they wouldn’t be able to see whether traffic is coming round the bend or not Coun Byron Hahn, parish councillor for the Moulton Village ward

Parish councillors are to share their concern about the risk to parents and children walking to and from John Harrox Primary School in Westmoreland Road, close to where 39 homes are to be built by Holbeach firm Ashley King (Developments) Ltd.

The plans were given the go-ahead by South Holland District Council last September but it has since emerged that building materials being brought to the site could become a potential hazard for pedestrians.

Coun Byron Hahn, parish councillor for the Moulton Village ward, said: “Part of the development site is right on a blind bend where school kids cross the road.

“It wasn’t a traffic hazard initially but they have created a site entrance and put some stones down right on the corner of the blind bend.

“If plant and machinery is brought to the site, the kids would be in quite a dangerous position as they would be dropped off in a place where they wouldn’t be able to see whether traffic is coming round the bend or not.

“Anything coming into Broad Lane would have to pull out on the left hand side of the road otherwise it’ll be an accident waiting to happen.

“So the parish council will write to the district council to see what they will do as it’s that much of a danger.”

A condition of the deal to build the homes is an investment of more than £120,000 into University Academy Holbeach.

The developers are also making seven homes available to rent or buy at a price below market value and, in a statement, they said: “The proposal aims to create an affordable, sutainable development.”

Mr King said: “Our construction management plan deals with traffic movement, storage of materials, etc, and, to date, we have not been made aware of any concerns.

“However, we as a business are pleased to discuss any concerns with existing homeowners and they can contact our construction manager Mark Forbes on 01406 490590.”