Steph’s final cut for future film made in South Holland

Holbeach movie star Steph Genovese is inviting fans to help fund his next project by watch a new version of his debut film.

Steph, whose crime thriller Dishonoured was premiered at Spalding’s South Holland Centre a year ago today, is showing a “director’s cut” of the same film in Holbeach on Friday, February 17, at 7pm.

The film, to be shown at Holbeach Community Centre in Fishpond Lane, sees Steph play John Venonesser, an ex-British Secret Service agent who comes out of retirement to take on vicious gangsters.

Stephe said: “When Dishonoured premiered last January, the film wasn’t 100 per cent finished as some of the sound effects and music soundtrack were missing.

“But now we have the final cut of the movie which has been sent to a top media company whose manager is someone I’m quite friendly with.

“I’ve had permission from them to show Dishonoured - The Director’s Cut locally one more time and all of the cast will be at Holbeach Community Centre on February 17.”

I’m trying to raise some extra money for my third movie and I thought the best way of doing it is to show our first film Steph Genovese, The Holbeach Film Company

Proceeds from the film night will go towards a horror film Steph is currently writing and he said: “I’ve spent a lot of money from my own pocket on cameras and lighting.

“So now I’m trying to raise some extra money for my third movie and I thought the best way of doing it is to show our first film.”

Dishonoured, certificate 18, was described as “ridden with drugs, human trafficking, slavery and forced prostitution” when it was reviewed by the Spalding Guardian last year.

Steph said: “I think people were expecting to see a film made with a wobbly camcorder.

“But what they got was a proper movie and it’s now ready for bigger markets.”

Steph is now hard at work on filming his follow-up movie to Dishonoured, romantic comedy Forever Your Rose.

With a guest appearance by Melody Hossaini, a contestant on The Apprentice in 2010, Forever Your Rose sees Steph play Jack Green, a multi-millionaire looking to prove that money can buy you everything, except love.

Steph said: “We’ve got about 15 to 20 weeks of filming left before it’s finished as we’re only shooting one day a week.

“We’re using genuine restaurants and other locations in South Holland which have been quite difficult to find because we’re working around people.

“The Holbeach Film Company is the name of the production business we’ve set up to make the movie and I’m trying to build it up, giving people the opportunity to experience the whole process of making a film.”

Meanwhile, guests at the screening of Dishonoured - The Director’s Cut in Holbeach can enter a raffle, with the star prize being a speaking role in Steph’s third film.

For tickets priced £10, including a buffet and a chance to meet the Dishonoured cast, visit http://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/dishonoured-movie-final-cut-cert-15-and-buffet-tickets-30983576712