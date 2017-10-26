Staff and partners at NFU Mutual dressed up for Wear It Pink Day.

Have your say

The NFU Mutual was in the pink last week as they raised more than £500 for breast cancer awareness.

Staff donned a variety of outfits for national Wear it Pink Day, with Mr Blobby and the Pink Panther making appearances!

Baytree Garden Centre generously donated £300 to the collection pot.

While supporting the charity, the NFU Mutual was also promoting the importance of having adequate protection insurance in place if the worst was to happen.

Financial adviser, Mark Hatton-Smith aka Pink Panther, discussed clients’ life insurance and protection needs.