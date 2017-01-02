Spalding winners join Cricket Society Trust chairman for cheque presentation

A charity helping youngsters to learn about cricket has boosted the spending power of three people in Spalding after a prize raffle.

Two of the top three prizewinners from a raffle organised by the Cricket Society Trust collected their winnings at Indus Indian Restaurant in Spalding just before Christmas.

A first prize of £1,000, put up by restaurant owner and cricket lover Manzur Hasan, was won by businessman and South Holland District Council member Harry Drury.

He said: “I couldn’t believe it because you never expect to win these sorts of things and it was absolutely amazing.

“The Cricket Society Trust is a good cause so I’m going to be making a sizeable donation back to the charity.”

Meanwhile, the second prize of £250 was won by Spalding United Football Club vice chairman Jack Goddard.

Alan Porter, chairman of the Cricket Society Trust (pictured third left with Carol Hudson, Jack Goddard, Manzur Hasan, Couns Harry Drury and Angela Newton), said: “It was a national raffle and so for the top three prizes to all go to Spalding is rather good.” Photo (TIM WILSON): SG201216-411TW.