Spalding relief road gets the go-ahead

A long-awaited road scheme to ease traffic congestion in Spalding can start after councillors accepted Government funding of £224,000.

Plans for the first phase of the Spalding Western Relief Road from Spalding Common to Pinchbeck could see up to 900 homes built within the next 20 years, along with a new primary school, a doctor’s surgery and shops.

The scheme also contains plans for a new bridge over the increasingly busy railway line, which currently splits Spalding in half, causing increased congestion as freight trains pass through the town.

South Holland District Council voted the scheme through last night (Wednesday July 26) after securing the £224,000 government grant, which the district council plans to add to with £100,000 of its own.

Initial planning for the road could start as soon as next month.

Coun Nick Worth, deputy leader of the council, said: “I think it’s really good news that we’ve got some external funding for the master planning. “It’s the first bit before we draw down money for physically doing the work, so it’s a real step in the right direction.

“I’ve been worried for a while that we weren’t moving quickly on it.

“But now it’s got some steam and we’ve got the opportunity to make sure the scheme follows through.”

The idea of a western relief road for Spalding was first revealed in 2006 as part of what was the South Holland District Council Local Plan.

But in 2012, plans were put on hold following problems over whether the road would be built in line with residents’ and developers’ wishes.

Coun Worth said: “With all major schemes like this it always takes an awfully long time to happen, so it’s very exciting when it starts.”