Spalding radio station to ‘go worldwide’ with new vision

The new partnership behind Spalding’s Tulip Radio has unveiled a two-way strategy to attract new listeners and keep existing ones.

Managers of the community radio station, based in The Crescent, agreed a rescue deal with Peterborough-based Hereward Media just hours before Tulip was due to close down on December 20.

But instead, the station has been rebranded as ‘Tulip – The Station You Can Really Call Your Own’ as it bids to build its audience in Spalding and South Holland, as well as further afield through its online service.

Alex Geairns, station director at Hereward Media, said: “We’re not reinventing the wheel because we don’t want to scare off our existing listeners.

“But we want to bring new listeners to the party as well by having a gradual evolution so that when people tune in at certain times, they can expect certain things to happen.

“What we’d like is to have Spalding and South Holland voices on air, as much as possible, so that Tulip is entirely community-focused by having a team of regular presenters from 5am until 6pm.”

A new addition to Tulip is presenter Craig Bunday with a four-hour programme, split into the business and council politics-led ‘Working Lunch’, followed by ‘Bunday Brunch’ or a ‘sideways’ look at current affairs.

Mr Geairns said: “We’re not going to let Spalding and South Holland down with Tulip.”

Tulip is aiming to cater for its community’s needs by introducing more live shows and audience participation.

Live programmes start at 5am with Sunrise, followed by Blitz Breakfast at 7am, Lunch at 11am and Drive from 3pm.

The exception is on Mondays from 11am until 3pm when listeners will hear new presenter Craig Bunday who said: “The format of my show will be a combination of handy business tips, a sideways intepretation of current affairs and some great music.”

On Thursday, January 26, Tulip is bringing back The Rurality Show hosted by boat dealer Jim Boulton who said: “This is a genuinely community-based show.”

Rescue deal keeps Tulip Radio station on air in Spalding