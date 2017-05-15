Spalding food shop stripped of alcohol licence after cannabis find

A food shop in Spalding has lost its right to sell alcohol today after drugs were found to have been growing on site.

Krautuvele Food Shop in Pinchbeck Road was also found to be displaying foreign-labelled medicines, as well as being in breach of its licence conditions by not having CCTV equipment at the store.

After a hearing this morning (Monday) three-person panel of South Holland District Council’s licensing committee concluded that Krautuvele’s licence, held by Karolina Malakuskaite, should be revoked.

In a statement, the panel said: “There is no dispute that there was a cannabis growth underneath the premises and the only access to the basement was via the premises.

“The role of the panel is not to judge who is responsible for any criminality.

“However, it is plain that the licensing objective of the prevention of crime and disorder was being undermined.

“The panel noted that CCTV required as part of the licence was missing, despite the fact that police had worked with the premises in 2015 to ensure that the licensing condition was being met.

“It was also relevent to note that foreign-labelled medicines had been found on display, notwithstanding previous work done by the police in 2015 to make the premises aware of the regulations which apply.

The panel’s report confirmed that Mrs Malakuskaite, who was absent and had no legal representation at the hearing, had contacted them by email before the hearing to “surrender the premises licence”.

But the hearing went ahead and the panel’s statement said “Any suggestion that those running the premises would not have known or reasonably suspected what was going on is not credible, bearing in mind the location of access to the basement.

“The use of electricity would most likely have raised suspicions and access to the meters was, in fact, in the basement.

“Bearing in mind the serious nature of the production of controlled drugs, the only step which is appropriate to promote the licensing objectives is to revoke the (premises) licence.”

Mrs Malakuskaite has 21 days to appeal against the panel’s decision to magistrates from the day she is notified by South Holland District Council.