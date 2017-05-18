Spalding branch of building society to close in October

The dates for the closure of Norwich and Peterborough Building Society branches in south Lincolnshire have been confirmed.

The society was bought out by Yorkshire Building Society, which has announced the closure of the 28 branches across East Anglia will result in the loss of 136 jobs.

The Spalding branch will close on Friday October 20 and the Bourne and Market Deeping branches will shut on Friday December 1.

A Yorkshire Building Society Group spokesman said: “To help make the transition as smooth as possible, the 28 Norwich and Peterborough branch closures we announced earlier this year will be made in four phases, between September and December.

“This approach, which ensures closures are spread geographically across the region, is designed to minimise the impact on customers and ensure we maintain the high standards of service our members expect.

“We will be writing to all branch customers to ensure they will be informed of the relevant dates.”