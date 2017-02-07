Spalding beauty therapist counts on Al-lure of good prices

A qualified beauty therapist is hoping her Spalding hair salon will stand out from the crowd with its good value.

Katie Sandhu (27) followed her instinct to offer “something different” at her Allure Hair and Beauty salon in New Road, with support from two hairdressers who work alongside her.

The salon offers colour, perms, styling and facial treatment, along with waxing, tanning, massage and aromatherapy.

Katie, originally from London, said: “I used to be self-employed for three years, building up a client base so that when this salon became avaialble, I was able to bring a very good client base with me.

“Being a beauty therapist is something I’ve always wanted to and I’m currently training in hair dressing as well so that I have an all-round knowledge of the industry.”

Katie admitted that competition for clients in Spalding made her decision to open a hair salon “a risk in this town”.

But she added: “I wanted to do something different that would attract fascination and it’s worked.

“I get a lot of clients in who have the Allure brand of perfume, whilst a lot of people also come in because they like the name of the salon.

“That’s what I was aiming for and with a nail technician joining the team soon as well, we’ll hopefully have a big summer of promotional offers.”

Eventually Katie hopes to turn Allure into a “training environment” for young hair stylists, some of whom may have followed her through training at Boston College.

She said: “We’re aiming to be an affordable salon, as opposed to being one where clients have treatments as a one-off before going somewhere else.

“But Allure is a work in progress and I’m always thinking of new ideas for the salon.”