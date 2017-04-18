Shopping centre waves goodbye to manager

The Deeping Shopping Centre has announced that its manager Kevin Smith will be moving on to pastures new.

In his five years with the centre, Kevin has brought new retailers to the area and has introduced key initiatives and community events to boost the local community.

Kevin’s replacement, Dave King, has been appointed and has already joined the centre, bringing with him many years’ retail experience.

Dave will be taking on the centre manager role, having worked at the Garden Park shopping centre near Peterborough for six years. He previously worked for local radio stations including Hereward FM and KLFM.

Kevin said: “It has been an absolute honour to be the manager at the Deeping Shopping Centre. I’m incredibly proud of the achievements I’ve made.

“I’ve made some great friends here and one of the biggest perks of my job was walking around the centre talking to shoppers and regular visitors. “