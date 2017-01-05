Shoe repair pod plan for Spalding is turned down by council

Plans for a kiosk in Spalding for shoe repairs, key cutting and engraving have been branded a “carbuncle” and “unattractive”.

An application by Sainsbury’s, in Holland Market, to build a Timpson’s “pod” where dry cleaning and watch repairs could be done was unanimously refused by South Holland District Council’s planning committee on Wednesday.

Coun Brian Alcock, committee member and district councillor for Crowland, said: “This would be a carbuncle in an area that’s quite congested anyway.

“It would be visually unattractive and detract from whatever architectural features there are in the area.

“Also, we should be using our best endeavours to keep the town centre vibrant and this will cause further problems.”

Committee members voted against the plans on the grounds that it would affect the character and appearance of the area, as well as cause a danger to pedestrians using Sainsbury’s.

The plans had worried traders like Geoff Neal, of Geoff Neal and Sons Dry Cleaners, who spoke to the Lincolnshire Free Press last November and said: “It’s quite difficult in the high street at the moment and I think this would probably be another nail in the coffin.”

However, in voting against the plans, Spalding Wygate district councillor Christine Lawton said: “This would be a pod in the wrong place, but I would really welcome Timpson’s into Spalding because they are one of the few retailers with a conscience.”

A Sainsbury’s spokesman said: “We are obviously disappointed with the decision to refuse planning permission and will now review our next steps.”