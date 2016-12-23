Shoe repair ‘pod’ could go ahead

A hub for dry cleaning, shoe and watch repairs, engraving and key-cutting planned for Spalding has been recommended for approval.

Controversial plans for a “pod”, run by Timpson’s, outside Sainsbury’s in Holland Market are set to be debated at a South Holland District Council planning committee meeting on Wednesday.

The plans have been opposed by independent traders in Spalding who fear that it will hurt their businesses.

Speaking to our sister newspaper, the Lincolnshire Free Press, last month, David McAllister, of J B Shoe Repairs in Pied Calf Yard, said: “This affects 14 independent traders in the town as all the niche services are to be hoovered up into one portable cabin pod.”

But a report prepared for the planning committee said: “Similar pods have been sited around supermarkets throughout the country and are now an established retail presence.

“The principle objection is the impact the proposal will have on existing businesses.

“Unfortunately, this is not a planning consideration.”

Planning committee members will also consider plans to convert the former Goodfellows School in Spalding Common into a care home.”