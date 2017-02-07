Second wave of job cuts at Spalding food firm are denied

Rumours of a second wave of job losses at a Spalding food producer have been dismissed as “completely false”.

Talks have started at Spalding Bakery in Fulney Lane North where production workers were told of redundancies among its 500 staff five weeks ago.

But fears of even more redundancies emerged last week after a second round of letters were handed out to staff giving details of changes to “current shift patterns and departmental restructures”.

A staff member at Spalding Bakery, who asked not be named, said: “One of the team leaders was handing out letters to their staff, but they wouldn’t tell me what was in it.

“I was trying to see who the letters were for when a manager said that they were about possible redundancies for staff who could only do one job.

“The firm won’t give us an answer as to when the redundancies will come in but they are starting the new shift patterns, which drop down from 12 hours a day to eight hours, in April.

“The staff are going through the motions on a day-to-day basis and there is no respect for senior management.”

A spokesman for Addo Food Group, owners of Spalding Bakery, said: “It is five weeks since the announcement of a consultation with employees to restructure the current shift system.

“This is a legal process that cannot be changed and there have been absolutely no other announcements at all.

“Any reports of further job losses are completely false.”

Three weeks ago, the Lincolnshire Free Press reported that about 46 jobs could go at Spalding Foods which produces sausage rolls, pasties and pastries.

Letters given to staff and seen by the Free Press show the jobs at risk to be Level 1, 2 and 3 roles in the factories food preparation, production and packing departments.

A 45-day consultation period started on January 3 during which the firm pledged to “explore ways of avoiding or reducing the number of redundancies”.

An Addo Food Group spokesman said: “The jobs affected in the consultation period are existing roles and any new, permanent ones will be offered, in the first place, to people involed in the consultation process.”