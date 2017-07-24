Roythornes continues to grow in size

Roythornes Solicitors in Spalding has made several senior internal promotions as part of plans to grow the company.

Rebecca Jackson, Alex Armstrong, Lizzie Walters, Claire Hindmarsh and Lisa Millington have been promoted to associates and will now work to provide more strategic roles in their various specialisms as the firm continues to expand.

Roythornes has strategically located offices in the Midlands and Eastern region. Its recent growth has seen employment figures flourish to more than 180 members of staff and its status in the legal sector strengthen across the region.

Rebecca, who has been with the firm for 10 years and specialises in commercial, agricultural and charity property transactions, said: “After training and qualifying at Roythornes, I am delighted to be able to progress my career even further within the team.

“It’s a pleasure to work with such talented and skilled colleagues whilst watching the firm continue to grow and be successful. We have some amazing clients and are involved in several major transactions, which is exciting and motivating for a developing solicitor.”

Lizzie works within the corporate and commercial team. She said: “I’m very pleased with my new role. Roythornes is a fantastic company to work for, and I’m looking forward to developing the firm’s specialism in company restructurings and demergers.”

Vember Mortlock, managing director of Roythornes, said: “Rebecca, Alex, Claire, Lisa and Lizzie’s work ethic and commitment to the firm has been exemplary and I am delighted to announce their new titles. Their knowledge will be invaluable when managing client activity, such as property transactions, mergers and acquisitions.”

The law firm has won numerous awards for its training, and runs a continual recruitment and development programme. It was recently listed by the London Stock Exchange as one of the 1,000 companies to inspire Britain.

Roythornes works with clients across the UK and has particular expertise in agriculture, food, energy and property. Further information can be found at www. roythornes.co.uk