Record-breaking year for outlet

Springfields shopping outlet in Spalding has announced a 12th consecutive year of growth.

Owners say the opening of upmarket brands such as Next, Ernest Jones, Fat Face and Starbucks have accelerated its success – and they promise more to come this year.

Quarter four results for the Camelgate centre show turnover is up 10 per cent year on year and spend per head is up seven per cent.

The centre’s Black Friday event saw it achieve its highest-ever weekly turnover and they also recorded record Boxing Day sales – up 17 per cent on 2015.

Christmas school holiday trade was up 12 per cent, December coach numbers up 19 per cent and late night turnover up 19 per cent.

Next opened at Springfields in February last year, with the store saying it was its best outlet launch in years.

Ernest Jones followed in September, with Fat Face in October and Starbucks in December.

Fat Face say they doubled their previous best outlet opening record, whereas Starbucks doubled the previous occupier’s full weekly take in just three days.

The centre, which attracts over 2.3million visitors a year, also spent £1million on a makeover for its Blue Diamond Garden Centre, as it strives to be “more upmarket and attract a more purposeful, discerning customer”.

