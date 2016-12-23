Reality TV star opens travel shop in Spalding

Screaming girls drowned out shopping talk in Spalding’s Market Place just before Christmas as reality TV star JP opened a travel agent’s new showroom in town.

The Made in Chelsea pin-up, real name Josh Patterson, was the VIP guest with the keys to Spalding Travel’s new offices as staff made their move from Swan Street official on Monday.

STAR OPENING: Made in Chelsea star JP (Josh Patterson) opens the new Spalding Travel office in Market Place, Spalding, watched by Coun Michael Seymour, chairman of South Holland District Council, Christina Fitzpatrick, managing director of Holiday With Us Group, luxury travel coordinator Suzy Bulmer, sales manager Whitney Allen and travel consultant Donna Woolthorpe. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG191216-102TW. ANL-161222-181033009.

Spalding Travel, part of the Wisbech and March-based Holiday With Us Group, share the former Dryden’s Jewellers building with new jeweller shop Elements 78.

Christina Fitzpatrick, the holiday group’s managing director, said: “The company has gone from strength to strength and so we invested in this well-established building, formerly known as Dryden’s, with the aim of moving Spalding Travel into these premises.

“The project has taken over a year as the building was empty for ten years, but this has allowed the building to continue with what it was known forand will be bringing new job opportunities to Spalding.

“It is also allowing a new business to take advantage of a great high street location, so it’s an exciting time for Spalding Travel.”