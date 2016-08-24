Town house for sale in Spalding

Morriss and Mennie is selling the property in Saltern Drive, Spalding, for £159,950.

Morriss and Mennie Estate Agents is offering for sale this three-storey town house in Saltern Drive, Spalding.

The property offers an entrance hall, a bright and airy lounge with doors leading out on to the rear garden, a kitchen/diner, cloakroom, two bedrooms and a bathroom to the first floor, plus a master bedroom with en suite to the second floor.

To the rear of the property is a good-sized garden with gated access, and there is off-road parking to the front.

The house is in a cul-de-sac in the popular area of Wygate Park.