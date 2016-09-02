Sutton Bridge house to let

Geoffrey Collings & Co is letting the house in Kenzi Drive, Sutton Bridge, for £725 per calendar month.
This three-bedroom semi-detached property is to be let unfurnished and for one year. It is situated in a quiet residential setting in Sutton Bridge, and close to local shops and amenities.
It comprises an entrance hall, living room, kitchen/diner, three bedrooms – the master having an en suite – as well as a family bathroom.
A hard driveway offers off-road parking for one car in front of a single garage.
There is a good-sized private rear garden, mainly laid to lawn and bordered with wooden fencing.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.