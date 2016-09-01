Stunning property for sale in Spalding

The front of the property.

Ark Property Centre is selling the house at Horseshoe Bridge, Horseshoe Road, Spalding for £489,500.

Ark Property Centre is delighted to present what it calls “this truly stunning” detached family property.

The barn within the grounds.

The property has the bonus of a brick-built barn with planning permission.

Set on a 1.5 acre plot plus a further acre of private riverbank, this generous property is surrounded by magnificent gardens.

The beautifully presented accommodation includes character features and comprises a superb country style kitchen and utility room, three reception rooms, a separate shower room, galleried landing, four bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The patio and gardens.

