Spacious family home for sale in Quadring

Munton & Russell is selling the house in Boyfields, Quadring, for £249,950.

This spacious detached house is for sale in Boyfields in the village of Quadring.

Stand-out features of the property are its four double bedrooms, a lounge and separate dining room, en suite to the master bedroom, gas central heating and uPVC double glazing.

Downstairs, the lounge contains a marble fireplace and hearth with inset living flame gas fire, and double glazed patio doors to the rear.

There is a work surface area separating the kitchen from the breakfast space, which has room for a table and chairs.

There is a rear lobby, with a door leading to the rear garden and to the double garage.

There is also a utility room and cloakroom.

Upstairs are the four bedrooms and family bathroom, which contains a disability bath.

The property is approached over a block-paved driveway providing ample off-road parking and giving access to the double garage.

The front and rear gardens are laid mainly to lawn, with a paved patio area in the enclosed rear garden.

Nearby amenities include a sub post office and general stores and primary school.