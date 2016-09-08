Large house for sale in Spalding

R Longstaff & Co is selling this house in Ambleside Drive, Spalding, for £249,950.

Ambleside Drive is a popular, low density cul-de-sac convenient for local amenities and the town centre.

The house comprises a sitting room, dining room, conservatory, kitchen, utility room and cloakroom. There is a master bedroom with en suite shower room and three further bedrooms and a bathroom.

The gardens are established and there is a double garage.

