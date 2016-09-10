Holbeach house to let

A1 Property Rentals is renting a house in Holbeach for £550 per calendar month.
A1 Property Rentals is pleased to present this two-bedroom house to rent in Holbeach.
The property consists of a lounge, a newly fitted kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
The house also has a rear garden.
The house is within walking distance of many local amenities.
Holbeach is a market town with many shops, and both primary and secondary schools, and is within easy driving distance of Spalding and Wisbech.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.