Holbeach house to let

The kitchen.

The kitchen.

0
Have your say

A1 Property Rentals is renting a house in Holbeach for £550 per calendar month.

A1 Property Rentals is pleased to present this two-bedroom house to rent in Holbeach.

The bathroom.

The bathroom.

The property consists of a lounge, a newly fitted kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

The house also has a rear garden.

The house is within walking distance of many local amenities.

Holbeach is a market town with many shops, and both primary and secondary schools, and is within easy driving distance of Spalding and Wisbech.

Back to the top of the page