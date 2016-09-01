Family house for sale in Gedney

Lets Get You Moving is selling this detached family house situated in the picturesque village of Gedney.

The property is described as immaculate throughout and offers plenty of family room with four bedrooms.

The property comprises a storm porch to the main entrance door, a lounge with kitchen/diner, utility room and downstairs cloakroom.

On the first floor is the master bedroom with en suite shower room, as well as three further bedrooms and the family bathroom.

Outside, the front garden is enclosed with a feature five-bar gate and picket fencing. A gravel driveway offers generous off-road parking for several vehicles and/or a caravan.

A side pathway leads to the rear garden, which is enclosed with a large patio and is laid to lawn.

The house has uPVC double glazing throughout and gas-fired central heating.

There is a power point and water tap outside, as well as a large workshop with lighting and power.

Viewing is strictly by appointment with Lets Get You Moving Estate Agents. The agents highly recommend the property.