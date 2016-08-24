Cottage for sale in Pode Hole

Morriss and Mennie is selling 1 Station Cottages, North Drove, Pode Hole, for £169,950.

Morriss and Mennie Estate Agents is pleased to offer for sale this spacious semi-detached cottage in North Drove, Pode Hole.

It is situated in a semi-rural location on the outskirts of Spalding, offering easy access into the town centre.

The accommodation comprises an entrance hall, sitting room, dining room, an “exceptionally large re-fitted Cook and Lewis kitchen” with integrated appliances throughout, a re-fitted luxury bathroom with walk-in shower and jacuzzi bath, and three double bedrooms.

The cottage is on a generous plot with ample off-road parking. It has a detached single garage, a front garden and good-sized rear garden, both with open views.