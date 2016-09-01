Bungalow for sale in Moulton Seas End

Ark Property Centre is selling the bungalow in Pipwell Gate, Moulton Seas End, for £169,999.
This detached bungalow at Pipwell Gate, Moulton Seas End, has been described as “over-sized” by Ark Property Centre.
The accommodation consists of an entrance porch leading into the entrance hall, a lounge, kitchen diner with separate utility room, two double bedrooms and a modern bathroom.
Outside, there are private gardens to both the front and rear.
The property benefits from ample parking and a single garage.
Moulton Seas End is a pleasant, rural village, just a short drive away from the market towns of Spalding and Holbeach.
There are schools, shops and amenities in both towns.
