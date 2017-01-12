Post office to join pharmacy and library in Holbeach Co-op

Holbeach Post Office is moving from High Street into the Lincolnshire Co-op store in Fleet Street next month as part of a major community project.

The Co-op is creating a hub of community facilities alongside the site of its revamped food store and the Co-op-run pharmacy will also relocate from High Street.

The £1.2 million project also includes a new community library, which will be run by the Lincolnshire Co-op with the help of a large team of volunteers.

Holbeach Post Office, which will open at the new hub on Monday, February 13 at 1pm, will be a modern branch with three serving positions.

Branch opening hours will be Monday to Saturday 9am to 5.30pm, giving customers an extra five hours on a Saturday.

The current post office closes on Saturday, February 11 at 12.30pm.

Wayne Dennett, Post Office group manager for Lincolnshire Co-op, said: “We are delighted to soon be welcoming customers to our Holbeach store as part of our major project to create a hub of community facilities around our food store.

“As a convenience store operator we are always looking for ways to make life easier for our customers and to provide an excellent service for the local community. This is an exciting project that will really benefit the community.”

Suzanne Richardson, Post Office regional network manager, said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

“We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs. This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office and will secure services for the future.”

“During public consultation we received a number of comments from customers and local representatives, mainly welcoming the improved parking and easier access the new premises would provide. However, some customers expressed reservations about whether there would be enough space within the store to accommodate a post office.

“The new branch will be in line with Post Office specifications to ensure sufficient space for the new style local Post Office to operate alongside the retail offer.

“We are working closely with the operator on the internal layout. Some fixtures and fittings will be removed or re-aligned for clear access into the premises. The entrance and the queuing area will be kept free from obstructions and adequate room will be provided for customers and a wheelchair to move around the store and access Post Office services.”