Plans for 40 new homes in Bicker

A development of 40 new homes near Bicker Post Office has been unveiled for consideration by planning officials.

The homes could be built on land in St Swithin Close, close to the centre of Bicker, under plans put forward by the Barkworth family.

A statement on behalf of the applicants said: “The proposal, at its heart, aims to create an affordable, sustainable, high quality development that will contribute to the settlement of Bicker.

“The develoment will deliver up to 40 homes, six of which will be affordable housing, allowing local people to purchase homes for their growing families.”