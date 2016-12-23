Broadgate Homes held a successful open evening for new home buyers at its popular St John’s Circus development in Spaldingjust before Christmas.

The well-attended event was hosted to give people an opportunity to ask any questions about their Broadgate home, see the latest specification updates to the home designs being built on the development as well as enjoy coffee and mince pies in the recently- opened view home.

Prospective new home buyers at the open evening ANL-161221-231311001

Following positive feedback from those attending, further events are now planned for next year.

Located on the outskirts of palding, St John’s Circus is the first major development in South Holland to install a pure fibre connection directly between every home built and the local exchange. This means residents at the development have access to some of the fastest broadband speeds in the country.

Designed for modern living in all ways, every property also features integrated photovoltaic solar panels for optimum energy efficiency and to save money on electricity bills, in addition to stylish internal details such as brushed chrome fittings, high quality kitchen units and state of the art appliances.

A range of two, three, four and five bedroom homes are avilable, all with ample car parking.

For more details call the sales centre on 01775 711637 or visit www.broadgatehomes.com.

• Broadgate Homes has announced a range of exclusive offers to help armed forces, emergency services and healthcare staff buy home at St John’s Circus.

The triple value packages include a £400 discount for every £20,000 spent on a new Broadgate Home, £1,000 towards carpets and another £1,000 towards legal fees. On a typical home valued at £140,000, this amounts to a saving of £4,800.

The packages are available to all current and ex armed forcesnel, all currently serving Police, Fire, Ambulance and Coastguard employees in addition to those working for the NHS, or in a private hospital, nursing home, care home or residential home.