Olympian Daley joins Whaplode travel firm

A Whaplode travel franchisee is delighted that an double Olympic gold medallist is the company’s new ambassador.

Joe Boot, who has worked with Not Just Travel for a year is thrilled that former decathlete Daley Thompson has become the brand ambassador and the public face of the company.

“Not Just Travel has provided us with the knowledge and support to grow our travel business,” said Joe.

“Whilst we work independently, we also share in the successes and brand strength of Not Just Travel, which we can now say introduces Daley Thompson to our team.

Said Daley: “It is an absolute pleasure to be working with the whole team within Not Just Travel, they have such a passion for the work that they do.

“Talking with Joe, within the franchise I discovered the real people behind the business and how hard they work to bring the best for their clients. There is such vision, passion, dedication and inspiration.”

A former pupil of Spalding Grammar School, Joe added: “Daley is an invaluable addition to our company and, of course, a hero of mine.

“I am sure he will help us strive for even more future success and with his entrepreneurial, mentoring and coaching skills, there is no better person to help us deliver even better results and - of course - the perfect holiday options for our customers.”