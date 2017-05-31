New recruitment drive for police officers in Lincolnshire

A one-month recruitment campaign for new police constables in Lincolnshire is now under way.

The recruitment process, including a completed application form, interview, fitness test and medical assessment, was launched yesterday (Tuesday) by Lincolnshire Police.

The closing date for applications to be in is 5pm on Friday, June 30, and for more details, visit https://www.lincs.police.uk/about-us/join-us/police-officers/apply-now-to-become-a-police-officer/#592d2887b5c4e

Inspector Gareth Boxall, South Holland’s community policing inspector, said: “We have vacancies in Spalding and I would really like to see local people applying to join.

“Our police are part of our community and this is a great opportunity to have people who live in Lincolnshire apply and join us.

“However, if you are not ready yet to change career, you might want to volunteer for us as a special constable.

“We are recruiting for The Special Constabulary until July too. I’d encourage anyone interested in either to attend our Engagement Day and speak with serving police officers and staff who can answer questions and give advice.