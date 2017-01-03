New jobs hope if former Spalding primary school turns into care home

Nearly 40 full and part-time jobs could be created if a former Spalding school is allowed to become a care home this week.

Plans by Country Court Care, of Peterborough, to demolish what was Goodfellows School in Spalding Common and build a new 60-bedroom care home on the same site are due to be considered tomorrow.

South Holland District Council had previously rejected an application for a 61-bedroom home in July on the grounds that it would be out of keeping with the rest if the area and result in a number of protected tress being cut down.

But revised plans for a two and three-storey building in Spalding Common, as revealed by our sister newspaper, the Spalding Guardian, last October have been recommended for approval ahead of a planning committee meeting tomorrow.

A report prepared for the meeting included details from “two letters of concern” which said that a proposal for 22 parking spaces at the site “appear too few for a building of this size”.

The report also raised issues about a need to changes the speed limit of 40mph in the area around the proposed care home and an objector’s concern that a three-storey building would overlook homes.

But a response on behalf of Country Court Care, owners of both Ashwood and St Johns Care Homes in Spalding, included in the report said: “A care home is never going to look like a dwelling and the dwellings within the area are all mixed.

“We have worked closely with the (district council) on the new design and now believe that it works well within the area.

“There will be no overshadowing and/or overlooking of the properties opposite due to the degree of separation between the two.”

In recommending approval, the report said: “The consensus was that the principle of a care home was acceptable, so long as it would be of an appropriate scale.

“The council does not deny the need for care home facilities within Spalding which would benefit the local area in terms of jobs and economic growth.”