Mind matters for Spalding law firm aware of dementia

Student Writer

The law firm explained to visitors how dementia can result in memory loss and other difficulties with the brain caused by conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease and strokes.

Kate Twigg, associate solicitor at Chattertons and fully trained as a “Dementia’s Friend’s Champion”, said: “Dementia is a devastating condition which affects one in six people over the age of 80 in UK.

“This is why, as a community-minded company, we are doing our bit to raise awareness of the condition and offer advice.”

Joining in with an initiative by the Alzheimer’s Society to train volunteers who can then talk to others about dementia, Kate was on hand to speak to visitors about the firm’s commitment to gaining it’s dementia-friendly credentials. Colleague Emily Baker-Gaunt described the day as “a success all round” and supported Chattertons year-round fundraising efforts.

So far this year they have raised £2,500 towards a target of £6,000 for 2017.