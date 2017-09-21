Little luxuries at artist’s new Manor shop

A new artisan shop opened in Crowland at the weekend.

Manor House 1690 offers a carefully selected range of homewares and vintage items.

Its owner, Sophie Wilson, an artist and designer, lived in London for several years before moving to the Fens in 2015 with her family.

She and her husband fell in love with the manor and share an ambition to see it fully restored.

In the meantime, their entrance hall serves as a local artisan shop, selling bespoke enamels, vintage china and collectables, wooden toys, hand-dipped candles, exclusive stationery, luxury textiles and accessories, as well as homemade jams.

There will also be an online shop where selected items will be available, at www.manorhouse1690.com.

“It’s the kind of place Molly Weasley would come to for her essentials,” explains Sophie, as she thoughtfully curates the store in this curious, historic and magical retail space.

Manor House 1690 opened on Saturday from 10-4pm for the re-enactment of the Siege of Crowland Abbey, performed by members of The Sealed Knot.