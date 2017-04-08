It’s holiday voucher joy for lucky Roy

Loyal customer Roy Strickland was a deserving winner of £1,000 of holiday vouchers from a prize draw at travel agent Spalding Travel.

The independent travel experts, who are part of the Holiday With Us Group, ran the draw back in Decemberto coincide with the opening of their new Market Place premises.

They invited all clients to enter into a prize draw for £1,000 of holiday vouchers to be redeemed against any Thomas Cook holiday.

Sales manager Whitney Allen said: “There were many entries into the golden ticket competition and I would like to thank everyone for taking part and entering the competition to support the opening of our new premises”.

“I’d like to congratulate Roy on winning the vouchers – I cannot wait to start working with him in search of his next adventure”.

Spalding man Roy has been a Spalding Travel customer for 15 years and said: “I was very shocked when I got the call. I always come back here, due to the range of choice and loyal staff.”

Spalding Travel has also just opened its luxury travel lounge located upstairs in the branch.

This is for discerning travellers who require a private appointment to discuss their holiday requirements in quiet and private surrounding.

The travel company is making bookings for these appointments – call 01775 714627 if you would like to arrange one - they are useful for arranging weddings and honeymoons, groups and those looking at complex itineraries