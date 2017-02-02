Interactive business network opening in Spalding next week

A new business network which aims to take advantage of the latest developments in social media is starting up in Spalding next week.

Organisers of 4Networking Spalding claim that more than 30 businesses from across South Holland and eastern England have signed up for the launch at Bookmark Spalding on Monday, February 13, from 6pm until 8pm.

Guests are free to network throughout the launch night and pitch their business to others room, as well as having three ten-minute one-to-ones, a hot meal and tea or coffee.

Craig Bunday, one of the organisers, said: “4Networking Spalding arrives with the promise of relaxed, fun and friendly business networking every other Monday at Bookmark Spalding’s coffee house in The Crescent.

“More than 30 businesses from across South Holland, Cambridgeshire, Norfolk, Lancashire, Nottinghamshire and London have booked so far, but there’s room for many more.

“It’s going to be a great evening, with group coordinator Asha Clearwater, group leader Taz Thornton and visitor coordinator Jenny Darroch really looking forward to welcoming everyone.”

To book a place ahead of paying £15 on the night, email asha@turquoisetiger.co.uk