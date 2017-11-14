Honour for Costcutter Kirton

Retailers Suenita and Manjula Keshwara and their team at Costcutter Kirton have beaten more than 2,200 stores across the UK to be named Food-to-Go Retailer of the Year.

Costcutter Kirton, a business owned by the Keshwara family since 1986, picked up the award at the Costcutter Supermarkets Group Retailer Awards for the team’s complete transformation of the store to reflect modern shopper needs.

Suenita and her team were commended for their fresh ideas, foresight in terms of range selection, commitment to providing the very best selection of food-to-go meals, freshly baked items, European foods and passion for their local community.

Suenita said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have won this award. We pride ourselves on providing our community with outstanding customer service and store standards, as well as an extensive range of food-to-go, fresh, chilled, frozen and ambient groceries to meet all of our customers shopping needs.”

• Pictured are Manjula and Suenita Keshwara with Costcutter chief executive Darcy Willson-Rymer, marketing director Jenny Wilson and comedian Tim Vine, who presented the award.