HOLBEACH PARISH COUNCIL: More opposition to plans for new homes on fields in Holbeach

Objections against a scheme to build 100 homes in Holbeach is building after parish councillors joined residents in opposing it.

Moulton Seas End developer D Brown Building Contractors Ltd has applied to build a mix of one to four-bedroom homes on 20 acres of land off Wignals Gate, Holbeach.

What was the point in us spending hours on a Parish Plan if it is to be ignored? Holbeach Parish Council planning committee

Nearly half of the site would be used as “public open space”, according to planning papers prepared on behalf of the developer.

But after our sister newspaper, the Spalding Guardian, reported nearly three weeks ago on a campaign by Wignals Gate resident Andy Hardy to stop the development going ahead, Holbeach Parish Council has also objected to it.

Mr Hardy told the Guardian: “There isn’t the infrastructure for another development of that size in Holbeach and instead of a field full of daffodils, there will be a field full of houses behind the affected homes.”

The Wignals Gate scheme is among a total of about 500 new homes that South Holland District Council has received planning applications for to be built in Holbeach.

In addition, another 900 homes and primary school are planned for land off Fen Road and Hallgate, 39 homes in Low Lane, 185 homes in Battlefields Lane and 55 homes in Fleet Road.

In a joint statement to South Holland District Council, members of Holbeach Parish Council said: “This development (Wignals Gate) is not in our Parish Plan.

“We have two large developments in the pipeline, one of which is very close to this application (site), and we consider this land to have customer service requirements on it (water and electricity).

“It is therefore not a sensible site for housing and Holbeach cannot cope with any more large-sized developments.

“What was the point in us spending hours on a Parish Plan if it is to be ignored?”

In a separate statement to the district council, parish and district councillor Paul Foyster said: “We already have a massive development proposed that is very close by at Hallgate.

“That alone is bad enough and will, in my view, damage Holbeach.

“This new proposal, which simply can’t be considered in isolation, is sheer madness and the town really could not cope.

“Holbeach has been obliged to accept far more than our fair share of new homes, so please put these somewhere else.”

In its statement, the developer said: “From our discussions with planning officers, it is clear that there is a drive towards wooded and nature areas, dog walking routes and natural play areas for children.

“Holbeach is currently under-provided for in terms of public open space and this proposal would offer a significantly large expanse of open space to the south-western area of Holbeach.

“This proposal stands out from other developments because the open space provision is far in excess of the minimum standard and it embraces a drive towards healthier lifestyles and increased social interaction.”

Former parish council chairman Coun Isobel Hutchinson said: “It would be rather unfair if this application was refused as others have already been passed when the land was not originally within the development area.”