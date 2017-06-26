Holbeach developer is shortlisted for awards

Ashwood Homes was delighted to be shortlisted for two awards at the Annual Local Authority Building Control (LABC) East Midlands awards.

The Holbeach developer was shortlisted for Best High Volume New Housing Development and Best Social or Affordable New Housing Development award on their first site completed in Crowland.

The awards recognise the high quality work being carried out by building and design teams who have had to deal creatively with difficult technical or construction issues and constraints they’ve encountered on site.

They direct attention to the innovative solutions project teams have put in place and to the professionalism with regard to building control considerations that help produce safe, energy efficient construction projects.

The awards evening took place in Leicester and was hosted by sport commentator, John Motson.

Being shortlisted is testament to our hard-working management team and sub-contractors.